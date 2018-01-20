Translated by Ollie Richardson

20:33:01

20/01/2018



The “Lost Armour” Internet resource, which records the results of the work of the artillerists of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, published a video that shows the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and fighters of the Ukrainian nationalist far-right group “Right Sector” being destroyed by bombing.

Apparently, the filming of artillery attacks on the positions of Ukrainian radicals were conducted from the air in May and June, 2017. In the beginning, shelling of the headquarters of the extremist organisation “Right Sector” in the settlement of Pesky in the Donetsk region is shown. The artillery fire of the militiamen of Donbass destroyed the house of radicals and an annex building, and also several vehicles were destroyed.

In addition, attacks on the positions and armoured machinery of the HQ of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are shown. In particular, a drone recorded a strike on a T-64 tank and a mortar platoon. Besides this, the Donetsk militia destroyed three Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicles.

The scale of the video is striking because burning Ukrainian armoured vehicles and huge clouds of billowing smoke are clearly visible, even from the air.

The authors of the video emphasised that the complication included only successful attacks.

It should be noted that Stalker Zone’s work is being actively appropriated by the so-called “Doni News Agency”, with no link to the original material or even a “hat-tip” being provided. This is a total violation of all journalistic norms and is factually criminal. Here is a reminder about what “All Rights Reserved” means in the legal domain:

“Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited other than the following:

you may print or download to a local hard disk extracts for your personal and non-commercial use only;

you may copy the content to individual third parties for their personal use, but only if you acknowledge the website as the source of the material.

You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content. Nor may you transmit it or store it in any other website or other form of electronic retrieval system.”

Readers of Stalker Zone are urged to bear in mind the aforementioned and to exercise vigilance in regards to copy and paste websites like “Doni News Agency”, which masquerade as producers of original material while profiteering from the honest work of others.