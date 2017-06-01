Translated by Ollie Richardson

01/06/2017

The inhabitant of Torez, the former serviceman of the “Shakhtarsk” battalion [a disbanded voluntary battalion that fought alongside the Ukrainian Armed Forces – ed] was sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment, and will serve the sentence in a strict regime corrective colony. This was reported on June 1st, 2017, by the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the DPR.

In June, 2014, the convict voluntarily joined the ranks of the “Shakhtarsk” battalion, the tasks of which were punisher operations against the civilians of the DPR, the shelling of settlements, and violence and intimidation against the civilian population.

During the period from June to September, 2014, he was trained, acquiring knowledge and practical abilities for physical and psychological preparations, the use of weapons, and methods and tactics of conducting combat operations. The convict used the gained knowledge and skills during his participation in the armed clashes near the settlements Pesky and Marinka.

The participant of the Ukrainian nationalist formation has been found by the sentence of the Military Tribunal as a chamber of the Supreme Court of the DPR guilty of the commission of crimes provided by Article 232 and 323 of the Criminal Code of the DPR, and sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment.