Translated by Ollie Richardson

22:43:28

14/06/2017



The settlement of Krutaya Balka in the Donetsk People’s Republic is subjected to systematic shelling by the Ukrainian occupational troops.

Just in the report for last night there are several burned-down houses. Even during reporting there is the possibility of the Ukrainian side resuming shelling at any minute in the afternoon.

In total, about 20 people currently live in the settlement of Krutaya Balka on a constant basis. The others come occasionally to visit their houses and garden kitchens.

Ukrainian punishers don’t stop shelling; the situation in this area is extremely intense.