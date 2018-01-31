Translated by Ollie Richardson

On January 31st, the head of the DPR Aleksandr Zakharchenko and LPR Leonid Pasechnik signed a Protocol on close cooperation in the economy and the creation of a single customs space. Today have reported about it in the press service of administration of the head of the DPR.

“During the meeting between heads of states a protocol that assumes closer economic cooperation between the Republics was signed, in particular, the creation of a single customs space is mentioned,” it is said in the message that arrived to the Donetsk News Agency.

In addition, within the framework of the Protocol a cooperation agreement between the “Donetsk Railroad” state enterprise and the “Lugansk Railroad” state unitary enterprise was also signed, according to which interaction between these enterprises concerning cargo transportation and passenger railway transport is planned.

According to Zakharchenko, the foundation has thus been laid for a new stage of relations between the two republics. “These documents are the start of a new stage of development of relations between our Republics. Thanks to them our economic interaction will develop and become stronger. The protocol on intentions will allow more dense cooperate, which will show all our enemies that we are united and undividable,” said Zakharchenko.