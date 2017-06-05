Translated by Ollie Richardson 14:55:01 05/06/2017 nahnews.org The President Petro Poroshenko already for many years promised to return Donbass to the structure of Ukraine, but at the same time continues to bomb his territories day and night, which obviously doesn’t give him popularity among the local population of the southeast. However there are those who are actually ready to return these territories themselves – the LDPR. This was stated on air of “Union” TV channel by the adviser to the head of the DPR Aleksandr Kazakov. According to him, the return of all of Donbass under the control of the Republics is the immediate strategic objective of the militia. “The humanitarian program announced by the Republics is called ‘Reunion of the people of Donbass’. In this phrase the immediate strategic objectives have been established. Because we are talking about a reunion with that part that is now temporarily not under our control. When we reunite, it will be under our control. This program has a huge political sense. And a military one too,” stated Kazakov. Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.