05/06/2017

The President Petro Poroshenko already for many years promised to return Donbass to the structure of Ukraine, but at the same time continues to bomb his territories day and night, which obviously doesn’t give him popularity among the local population of the southeast.

However there are those who are actually ready to return these territories themselves – the LDPR. This was stated on air of “Union” TV channel by the adviser to the head of the DPR Aleksandr Kazakov.

According to him, the return of all of Donbass under the control of the Republics is the immediate strategic objective of the militia.