27/02/2018



The Prosecutor General’s Office of the DPR opened a criminal case against the Ukrainian commander involved in attacking an ambulance near Dokuchaevsk. This was reported on February 27th to the Donetsk News Agency by the press service of the supervisory body.

“The investigation department of the Prosecutor-General of the DPR opened a criminal case on essential elements of offense, provided by paragraph 3 of Article 229 of the Criminal Code of the DPR (an act of terrorism that entails deliberately causing someone’s death), concerning the commander of the 93rd separate mechanised brigade of the UAF Klochkov V.N., who gave the criminal order to his subordinated military personnel to open fire at the ambulance,” it is said in the message.

As a reminder, the tragedy happened on February 22nd. The UAF opened fire at a vehicle transporting a wounded serviceman of the Republic. Three persons – a medic, a driver-hospital attendant, and the injured soldier – died as a result. Later the head of the delegation of the DPR in Minsk and Chairman of the People’s Council Denis Pushilin said that the matter will be brought up at the next talks.