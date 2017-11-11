Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

12:16:04

11/11/2017



The Commissioner for Human Rights in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova spoke about the facts of kidnapping of women by the Security Service of Ukraine in Donbass. According to her, about 40 women were subjected to torture by the special services of Ukraine to beat out from them a confession about committing non-existent crimes.



Morozova intends to report about kidnapping to the participants of the humanitarian subgroup of the contact group on solving the situation in Donbass at the next meeting, writes TASS.



Women have no relation to the conflict on the territory of Donbass, added Morozova. “The special services of Ukraine don’t respond to the requests of relatives until they receive a confession from the detainees,” noted the ombudswoman. It is noted that the charges “become more absurd” each time.



Earlier the permanent representative of Russia to the OSCE Aleksandr Lukashevich said that Russia is disturbed by the illegal acts of the Ukrainian military personnel on the contact line in Donbass. The Armed Forces take civilians hostage and demand a release fee. Cases of marauding are recorded.

