

Today during a press conference the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Aleksandr Zakharchenko stated the expansion of TV and radio broadcasting of the DPR on the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the correspondent of “Novorosinform”.

“From now on a steady signal will not only be in the south of the DPR in the Novoazovsk area (for many years there were problems with the TV and radio signal in the area of Novoazovsk), but it is also steady in Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, Zaporizhia, and partially Kherson,” he said.

“We did this quietly and silently. We did not blab about it like Poroshenko did – that they built a tower on Karachun Mountain.

This step will allow our fellow countrymen and brothers who live in temporarily occupied territories to understand what is done by us, how we live, and how they can if needed receive help from us,” added the leader of the Republic.