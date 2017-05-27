Translated by Ollie Richardson

The White House published a draft of the US federal budget for 2018, where not only financial aid to Ukraine is allocated, but also the possibility of granting lethal weapons.

This was reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the draft, funds will be allocated to Ukraine for aid programs in the military sphere and the sphere of security, and also within the programs of the State Department and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The total amount of financial aid is $350 million.

In addition, through the US Department of Defense assignment on training, equipping, and consultation of the Ukrainian military personnel, and also the strengthening of the capacity of Ukraine to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity is provided.

At the same time, it is planned to allocate military technology and equipment, and reconnaissance support for the Armed Forces and Security Forces of Ukraine. Also the document includes the possibility of granting lethal weapons for defensive purposes to Ukraine, which wasn’t in the previous budget of the US.

According to the Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Valeriy Chaly, “it is necessary to emphasize separately that the budget proposal of the Administration includes the provision on granting lethal weapons to our State for defensive purposes.”

As was earlier reported, US military servicemen started to talk about granting lethal weapon to Ukraine again.