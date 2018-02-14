Translated by Ollie Richardson

The European Court of Human Rights supported Kiev in the non-payment of pensions to the elderly persons of Donbass. This was reported on the Facebook page of the Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine concerning European integration Sergey Petukhov.

As Petukhov notes, according to the European Court of Human Rights, Ukraine has allegedly done everything possible to provide the inhabitants of the self-proclaimed LDPR with social payments.

He also suggests that in the future the ECHR will oblige the Russian Federation to pay the pensions of elderly persons of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.