Translated by Ollie Richardson
14:45:29
14/02/2018
infocenter-odessa.com
The European Court of Human Rights supported Kiev in the non-payment of pensions to the elderly persons of Donbass. This was reported on the Facebook page of the Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine concerning European integration Sergey Petukhov.
As Petukhov notes, according to the European Court of Human Rights, Ukraine has allegedly done everything possible to provide the inhabitants of the self-proclaimed LDPR with social payments.
He also suggests that in the future the ECHR will oblige the Russian Federation to pay the pensions of elderly persons of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.
“Because of the continuing conflict we physically can’t pay pensions in the temporarily uncontrolled part of Donbass, and this isn’t a violation of the Convention. And only Russia can pay pensions in the ‘occupied’ Donbass now, since it exercises effective control over this territory. But we will read about this in the following decisions of the ECHR in accordance with which we work now,” wrote Petukhov.
Copyright © 2018 СТАЛКЕР/ZONE. All Rights Reserved.