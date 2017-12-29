Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Unrealistic indicators were put in the state budget for 2018. Such opinion an was expressed during the press conference of the “Golos.ua” news agency by the member of the Economic Debating Club Igor Garbaruk.

“In the 2018 budget there are unrealistic indicators, because the Ukrainian government is guided first of all by populist things, whereas the IMF has a pragmatic approach to the budget explained,” I. Garbaruk.

The economist added that the problems of the budget and in relations with the IMF lie in the revenues of the budget for 2018.

“With the budget revenues for 2018 there is a rather problematic situation. The budget for 2018 is another decreased budget, it is simply the government just rebranded the old, last year’s budget with a new wish list. At the same time, the social part of the budget was considerably underfunded, there is simply no place to take money from,” noted I. Garbaruk.

According to the expert, the implementation of the budget can be only at the level of 5% or less.

“By the way, nobody develops the industrial complex, which can bring real income to the budget of the country in Ukraine, it is in general absent from the budget. Inflation and devaluation are the main fillers of the budget. At the same time the planned privatisation revenues are far from reality, as privatisation in Ukraine is not called privatisation,” summarised the economist.

The expert believes that a pragmatic approach towards work with the IMF depends on the willingness of the Ukrainian authorities, whose responsibility it is to care for the economic development of the country. Garbaruk also noted that only the financial injections from Western donors (tranches) increases, but they will not benefit Ukraine, which will have to pay for the help using Ukrainian forests, land, and labor.

According to the economist, long-term planning and a transition from declarative statements to direct action in all sectors of the economy should be the primary task of the leadership.



As a reminder, the permanent representative of the IMF in Ukraine Gosta Ljungman considers that the greatest risks for the 2018 State budget relate to the rapid growth of expenses. He reminded that currently the IMF and Ukraine have an active four-year program that expires in March, 2019.

“In our dialogue with the authorities we are focused, like before, on the successful implementation of the existing program,” noted the representative of the IMF in Ukraine.

According to him, it is important that the tax and budgetary policy is guided by the achievement of three aims. The first – reducing the debt by keeping fiscal deficiencies at a low level. The second – controling operating costs, for example the wages fund, pensions, and transfers to enterprises and households so that enough resources are channeled into investments in infrastructure and other priority sectors. The third – the introduction of reforms to improve the tax system and the quality of public services.

“The risks that we see relate to too rapid a growth of operating costs – the growth rate of which significantly exceeds the nominal growth of the economy – and to a significant delay of some reforms. All in all it will harm the competitiveness of Ukraine, and will eventually threaten its debt stability,” said Ljungman.

As a reminder, the Ministry of Finance expects 2 tranches from the IMF for $3.5 billion.