Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

16:20:29

30/10/2017



The European Union will allocate €50 million to support the decentralization of Ukraine. This concerns expanding the powers of local authorities, including in the regions of the southeast of the country under the control of Kiev. Although this reform has been in effect for a long time, the citizens, according to sociologists, haven’t noticed a positive effect. Since the beginning of the year the number of dissatisfied persons has increased twofold. In addition, as it became known to RT, representatives of the European Commission hope that the “proper financing” of the program will facilitate the return of the DPR and LPR into the structure of Ukraine. Brussels seeks to extend its influence in other ways, for example, it organizes the broadcasting of EU TV and radio programs in Donbass. RT investigated what this program will lead to.

The European Commission launched an Action Document for EU Support to the East of Ukraine. As it is noted in the document, €50.5 million will be allocated as aid to territories of the Lugansk and Donetsk regions under the control of Kiev. Money will go towards “increasing local potential in relation to decentralization taking into account the gender factor, administrative reforms, local development, and the provision of services”.

The Influence of Europe

As the European Commission suggests, the allocated funds can help to return the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics into the structure of Ukraine.

“With the appropriate financing of the regeneration program, as well as an effective method of reporting about it, it is possible to reduce the threat of the instability coming from the region spreading. Also it is possible that it will serve as an example that will one day facilitate the reintegration of the regions that are under the control of separatists into the structure of Ukraine,” it is said in the report.

It is noteworthy that the European Union will also allocate money for civil initiatives, “strengthening social unity”, in particular for the formation of a special association of citizens of Ukraine that will be engaged in strengthening social ties.

Thus, according to the plan of the EU, “support for initiatives aimed at dialogue inside and between groups of the population about reconciliation, reintegration of internally displaced persons, local governance, and the development of local media taking into account the risk of conflict situations” will be carried out on the territory of Donbass under the control of Kiev.

“An outpost against Russia”

As the political scientist and associate professor of the Department of Philosophy at Moscow State University Boris Mezhuyev explained to RT, the European Union wants to return the DPR and LPR into the structure of Ukraine in order to “create an outpost against Russia”.

“The political task of the EU is to ensure the reintegration of Ukraine and the preservation of Ukraine as an outpost against Russia. In this sense the territorial integration of Ukraine is the primary task for them. In addition, the Americans and Mr Volker (special representative of the US State Department) will supervise everything. It won’t be simply dropped on local leaders,” stated the expert.

The political scientist emphasized that the project repeats the scenario of the creation of “Radio Svoboda”, which influenced the population of the German Democratic Republic in the 1950’s.

“This project is being implemented exactly for the same reason that money was invested in Germany, when ‘Radio Svoboda’ was created. It was created first of all to influence the German Democratic Republic. An investment was made, and it was successful. As a result it ended with the destruction of the Berlin wall and the aspiration of the residents of the German Democratic Republic to reunite with the other part of Germany. It is for this reason that the EU’s project in Donbass is being implemented,” reported the interlocutor of RT.



Ukrainians say “no”

Most of the citizens of Ukraine oppose the changes in the country pushed forward by the European Union, in particular – the decentralization of power. The EU, on the contrary, considers this reform as one of the most important in the process of rapprochement between Kiev and the States of the Old World. Decentralization represents a mechanism for the delegation of power from the federal authorities. Obligations for the distribution of budgetary funds are also assigned to regional officials.

According to the results of a survey conducted in June, 2017, by the Democratic Initiatives Fund and the sociological service Razumkov Centre, most Ukrainians, namely 55%, didn’t feel changes after the allocation of additional resources to local authorities within the framework of decentralization in 2015-2016.

Only 16% of respondents recognized that the changes are for the better. Just as many citizens of Ukraine felt a negative effect from the implementation of reform, and those who saw a negative trend increased from 8% to 16% in comparison with a similar piece of research conducted in 2016.

It should be added that 53% of the participants of the latest poll noted a deterioration in the quality of medical care in the country.

The changes that are taking place in Ukraine provide the possibility of closing expensive serving schools and hospitals in order to spend the liberated funds on other infrastructure objects. Thus, according to the estimates of the IMF, in the country in 2017 220,000 workers in the education sphere and healthcare system were dismissed.

The deputy director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Predictions at the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia Nikita Danyuk in a conversation with RT noted that under the existing government reforms for the purpose of decentralization are unlikely to be successful.

“The present Ukrainian government isn’t fully competent because the reforms that it declared were practically not crowned with success. This is stated not only by the people who are present in Ukraine, but also by Europeans. They say that the reforms, which were supposed to lead to admission into the united European family, have slowed down. In this respect, it’s not necessary to say that the reform of decentralization can be carried out successfully and effectively,” stated the expert.

He spoke about the problems that underlie the reform.

“Considering that the State is in an extremely difficult condition, and people have big problems with work and the general socio-economic level, such a thing as decentralization results in an even more disastrous state of affairs,” reported Danyuk to RT. “The closing of various objects of infrastructure that concern both medicine and education will lead to the fact that people will lose their jobs, and in the conditions of crisis it will be extremely difficult to find a job. The impoverishment of the population and the parallel growth of tariffs will further add to this”.

The expert emphasized that the EU uses a strategy of preparing the population for unpopular reforms through the information space, and the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine are chosen for the approbation of innovations.

“The situation in the east of Ukraine remains tense, the end of the conflict isn’t in sight. The Ukrainian authorities will try to use this territory as a testing ground. It proves that the Ukrainian elite is concentrated not on the needs of the population, but on directives that are being imposed by Brussels, and they need to be carried out,” concluded the deputy director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Predictions at the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia.



Danyuk reminded that Moldova since 2009 has tried to integrate into European structures. Chișinău signed an Association Agreement earlier than Kiev did. Nevertheless, as the political scientist noted, according to the data for 2016 Moldova ranked among the poorest countries in Europe on the level of GDP per capita.

Placing a stake on the youth

In the current year the European Endowment for Democracy fund started a number of projects on the territory of Donbass. One of them is City Hub, which is directed towards searching for young leaders and the establishment of contact between the Lugansk region under the control of Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic.

“City Hub seeks to unite activists of the Lugansk region and to train them in the skills for the development of city projects, realization of the initiatives in the fight against corruption, and also to inspire and teach young leaders who are a driving force for changes in communities,” it is said in the description of the initiative.

Another project of the fund is Go East Global, which was launched in Ukraine at the end of May of this year. It provides the training of Ukrainian activists using European money.

“The Go East Global project seeks to support existing, and also to find and prepare new leaders of local communities in Donbass,” it is noted in the description of the program.

Besides this, the European Endowment for Democracy fund finances the “Gromadske Radio” and “Donbas Hromadske TV” channels that are broadcasted in the region.

Besides the European fund, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) – an organization recognized in Russia as undesirable – also works in Donbass. It carries out in the east of Ukraine a project in the sphere of agriculture worth about $30 million. In the materials of the European fund it is also reported that the American agency “is currently developing a new strategy for Ukraine” concerning the development of Donbass.

It wasn’t possible to muffle Moscow

The European Union is going to set up TV and radio broadcasting in the conflict zone in the southeast of Ukraine.

As it is reported in the corresponding document of the EU, this concerns “support for the development and broadcast of high-quality TV and radio programs via local channels to spread reliable information in the region and, in particular, on the contact line (and preferably, across it)”.

Boris Mezhuyev noted that the radio and TV programs that the EU plans to broadcast can lead to destabilization in the region.

“Of course, they can. It can be clever propaganda, which Kiev wasn’t able to create, although it tried. The people who worked there are not the worst of the workers in the information war that was waged against the Soviet Union. People can appear there who are similar to them and are quite professional. I would treat it quite seriously,” stressed the associate professor of the Department of Philosophy at Moscow State University in a conversation with RT.



While Brussels sets up its own broadcasts in the east of Ukraine, including in the territories of the DPR and LPR uncontrolled by Kiev, the Ukrainian authorities try to block the broadcasts of Russian TV channels and radio stations and to spread its own media content.

The system of muffling TV and radio signals was tested in August, 2017, by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Aleksandr Turchynov.

It was planned to install equipment on the lines of differentiation with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The first installation of “a complex system of informational counteraction” was created in the city of Pokrovsk.

Together with the aim to muffle Russian broadcasts, another task was set— to provide access to Ukrainian channels in the territories under the control of Kiev. According to RT’s source in Petro Poroshenko’s administration, the reason for this is that the attitude of Ukrainians towards the current authorities “doesn’t satisfy” the Kiev regime.

“The results of the closed sociological poll confirms the problem (about the attitude of Ukrainians towards the current authorities), which showed results that don’t satisfy us. This especially concerns Kharkov,” said the source in the Presidential Administration.

Besides Kharkov, the inhabitants of the Sumy region are dissatisfied with the authorities in Kiev. Kiev wants to change the attitude of citizens towards the country’s leadership by broadcasting national TV channels that don’t criticize the head of state.

As the press service of the Ukrainian leader earlier reported, on August 22nd Petro Poroshenko opened a radio television transmitting station in the east of the country, which is supposed to broadcast 11 Ukrainian TV channels and 4 radio channels to the Lugansk region, and also to the territory uncontrolled by Kiev.

At the same time, according to RT’s source in “Donetskoblenergo”, the installations were placed all along the line of differentiation, but they are inefficient, and their operation is expensive for the Ukrainian authorities.

It turns out that today Russian TV and radio channels quietly broadcast to the DPR and LPR, while there practically aren’t any Ukrainian ones. According to the interlocutor of RT, it wasn’t succeeded to set-up broadcasts of national TV channels in the territory of the self-proclaimed Republics. He also reported that earlier the Donetskoblenergo company disconnected the equipment due to debts, but the SBU was able to resolve this issue without judicial proceedings.

The role of the “Eastern Partnership”

Support for the reforms in Donbass is being carried out also within the framework of the European program “Eastern Partnership”, which was created in 2009. Building relations between the European Union and the former republics of the USSR — Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan became the aim of the project. Thus, Ukraine for the last seven years received about €1 billion, which represents a third of all the EU’s expenses on the “Eastern Partnership”.

On October 25th the head of European diplomacy Federica Mogherini addressed the participants of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum, which took place in Tallinn. Action anticipates the summit of heads of states of “Eastern Partnership” in Brussels which will take place on November 24.

“Civil society representatives are the best sponsors and monitors of much-needed reforms. <…> We are partners, and we need each other to reach our common goals and to make the Eastern Partnership deliver,” Mogherini declared.

She promised to present 20 new proposals for member countries of the “Eastern Partnership”, the implementation of which is planned before 2020.