Translated by Ollie Richardson 13:23:34 18/05/2017 rusnext.ru In Ukraine a list was published with information on the requirements of certain countries concerning the minimum sum of means needed when crossing the border, and also documents that can serve as confirmation of the existence of a means of livelihood. The map of Europe where it is possible to learn the basic sum of necessary means for stay in the country was posted on the special website under the name “Travel Responsibly“. Norway — 500 Norwegian kroner, (1580 UAH); Finland — 30 euros a day (880 UAH); Sweden — 47 euros a day (1370 UAH); Estonia — 86 euros a day (2,5 thousand UAH); Latvia — 14 euros a day (400 UAH); Lithuania — 40 euros a day (1100 UAH); Netherlands — 34 euros (1000 UAH); Poland — 300 zloties (2,000 UAH) for a stay of up to three days, 100 Polish zloties (800 UAH) a day, if staying for more than 3 days; Germany — 45 euros a day (1300 UAH); Belgium — 45 euros (1300 UAH) — foreigners who stopped as individuals. 95 euros (2,800 thousand UAH) — foreigners who stayed at a hotel; Luxembourg — the minimum sum of means is defined individually; The Czech Republic — 40 euros (1100 UAH) per day for up to 30 days; Slovakia — 56 euros a day (1600 UAH); France — 32.50 euros (1000 UAH) — for persons having confirmation of existence of housing. 120 euros (3500 UAH) — persons who can’t confirm existence of housing; Switzerland — 91 euros (2600 UAH), 27 euros (780 UAH) — for students; Liechtenstein — 91 euros (2600 UAH), 27 euros (780 UAH) — for students; Austria — on an individual basis; Slovenia — 70 euros (2,000 UAH), 35 euros (1,000 UAH) for minors accompanied by parents; Hungary — 3 euros (90 UAH); Italy — 269.60 euros (7,800 UAH) for one person for a period of up to 5 days, for groups of tourists it’s less; Spain — 71 euros (2,000 UAH) a day; Portugal — it is necessary to have a sum of 75 euros (2,200 UAH), and also a sum of 40 euros (1100 UAH) per day of stay; Malta — 48 euros a day (1400 UAH); Greece — 50 euros (1400 UAH) a day, at least 300 euros (8,700 UAH) for 5 days. Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.