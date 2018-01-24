Translated by Ollie Richardson

13:38:08

24/01/2018



The speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mariana Betsa and the Foreign Minister of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius on their microblogs on Twitter condemned a programme of the “Euronews“ channel about how children in Crimea are taught to neutralise mines because the peninsula wasn’t called “occupied” or “annexed”.

Betsa called on Euronews to correct the information in the material.