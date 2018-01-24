Translated by Ollie Richardson 13:38:08 24/01/2018 sharij.net The speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mariana Betsa and the Foreign Minister of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius on their microblogs on Twitter condemned a programme of the “Euronews“ channel about how children in Crimea are taught to neutralise mines because the peninsula wasn’t called “occupied” or “annexed”. Being brainwashed to the max by the @euronews!? Not a single word about the the illegal annexation of #Crimea, instead – the basics of chauvinism. Pathetic. @EUvsDisinfo @IlvesToomas @carlbildt @edwardlucas @PavloKlimkin https://t.co/RjLsQOnJyb — Linas Linkevicius (@LinkeviciusL) January 23, 2018 Betsa called on Euronews to correct the information in the material. Reporting should be based on facts. Crimea is illegally occupied by Ru. Urge @euronews correct article accord to law https://t.co/0RiykzOL9F — Mariana Betsa (@Mariana_Betsa) January 24, 2018 Copyright © 2018 СТАЛКЕР/ZONE. All Rights Reserved.