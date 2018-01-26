Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

25/01/2018

The “energetic isolation of Russia” declared already in 2014 grows at full speed, like all other “isolations”: political, economic, technological, and others. Just that in the energy sector it looks somehow especially prominent.

Last week, “Gazprom” received the final formal permission of the Republic of Turkey to construct the second line of the sea-based gas pipeline to the coast of Turkey. A simple fact testifies that it was just a formality: at this moment some hundreds of kilometers of gas pipeline had already been laid at sea.



Besides this, as was reported, in the coming year “Gazprom” plans to increase investments in the “southern route” by almost twofold in comparison with 2017 — up to 182.4 billion rubles.

Here is the context in which this, first of all, concerns us.

The Russian State, represented by a gas holding, pursues a consistent policy in regards to the regulation and diversification of the deliveries of energy carriers — to Europe, and not only.

It should be noted that the diversification of deliveries for a country [Russia – ed] that already repeatedly “burnt” itself on intermediaries of the Ukrainian type is not at all a “response to challenges“. This is a conscious economic and political strategy, which, in many respects, by the way, is coordinated with notorious European “energy security”. Because it aims to have an uninterrupted supply of natural gas to the European markets (both at the level of declarations and the European Third Energy Package).

Only here Russia’s strategy for providing Europe with gas in relation to the “actually European” strategy is mirror-like.



Although formally the policy of “European energy security” is based on defending the interests of the buyer, and the Russian policy on “defending the rights of the supplier”, in practice, as it turns out, all these European “third packages” don’t really work in the interests of the buyer. Because at any moment the big transatlantic uncle with a bat can come and insistently offer his shale cudgel.

And at this very moment a big quantity of Brussels “defenders of consumer rights” who will willingly surrender will turn up, having spat on the interests of European business. Because they have long been on the maintenance of this “transatlantic uncle”.

It’s not for this purpose that all these Poles and Balts were bought off and brought up so that they protected the interests of old European business.

And all the bureaucratic European Union setup will immediately start to tear at the seams, because these same Germans will suddenly understand with horror that the Third Energy Package – which, as was explained to them, is necessary for their protection – in reality is not a combat vest, but a banal collar. Moreover, allegedly earlier it was the “Russian’s who were going to be restrained” by this collar, but now it strangles them [EU – ed].

And Russians, instead of surrendering, shrug their shoulders and build together with the Turks a gas hub that doesn’t fall under the Third Energy Package (because Turkey is a country that wasn’t taken into the EU and that already strongly doesn’t want to be).

And also Russians lay pipelines towards China.

And the most important thing is that even if the gas reserves of Russians are enormous but the volumes of deliveries aren’t infinite, it’s not a “competition between suppliers” – which Brussels (under the control of the elder brother from Washington) so carefully built – that is being planned, but a “competition between consumers”. Including also a competition for “delivery routes”.

In addition, Russians also build huge liquefaction capacities (if you don’t believe, then look at the already started first stage of Sabetta) and are going to enter the liquified natural gas global markets.



This forces one to involuntarily reflect.

After all, the situation that developed is principally new.

At stake, in fact, is not only electricity and heat in the houses of European burghers — the “bestial grin” of European capitalism could somehow resign to this. Because of the “environmental policy” and the closing of nuclear power plants, electricity bills for German households is already higher than it is for average Europeans – approximately by about 40%, so in general they will survive. Here there is something else that is worse: at stake is the competitiveness of European goods with a very high energy component in the world markets. For example, without cheap and qualitative “Russian gas” it is possible to simply forget about the electro-technical industry – the backbone of the German economy, German pride, and the engine of German industry. And there is no sense to even discuss the readiness of these same Siemens AG or Robert Bosch Gmbh to unreservedly cooperate with Russians.

And for the Brussels bureaucrats, who nervously repeat Washington’s mantras about the Third Energy Package and other “shale democracy”, here it is better to nevertheless think not so much about how Russian pipelined gas corresponds to the fight for human rights, but about whose money they are living off. Because taking into account “Turkish streams”, “Power of Siberia”, and new liquefaction capacities in Yamal, over time Brussels has every chance to repeat the destiny of Kiev, where Russian cheap gas was also once “defeated”.