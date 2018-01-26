Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

26/01/2018

The irreconcilable fighters killed near Al-Tanf by the Syrian army were at the forefront of radio-electronic warfare. Modern European electronic warfare equipment – devices for jamming and a base radio station – was found near them.

In addition, five killed militants had a large amount of ammunition and European small arms, and also ISIS literature on them, reports RIA Novosti.

Nobody especially hides that the West helps terrorists, explains the military expert, reserve Major-General, and chairman of the board of directors of the National Association of Unions of Reserve Officers of the Armed Forces (MEGAPIR) Vladimir Bogatyrev.

Syrian military personnel during a patrol came across a column of three jeeps equipped with heavy machine guns. The military men destroyed two vehicles and five militants, one vehicle managed to escape. On the vehicles were flags and emblems of the group “Forces of Martyr Ahmad al-Abdo”. Militants of this group received training at the training camp at Al-Tanf under the leadership of instructors of US Spec Ops forces. Washington tried to create the “New Syrian Army“ from the remains of the extremists in Syria.

Former ISIS militants are given weapons from the US and a number of Arab States. In addition, weapons are also delivered from some European countries.

“Whether intelligence agencies and governmental institutions or some private structures with their connivance do it – ‘closed eyes’ and informal patronage – is already another matter,” noted Bogatyrev. “What is important is that the conditions and opportunities for the continuation of the activity of terrorist groups on the territory of Syria are being created. There are two purposes: destabilising the situation is first, and secondly – and finally, an attempt to split Syria into various enclaves. Behind all of this are concrete forces earning on oil and other minerals of this State”.

These are overt or covert terrorist groups that continue the cause of ISIS and Al-Qaeda, and have as their main goal destabilisation of the existing government in Syria, the disruption of peace talks and, whenever possible, carrying out different acts of sabotage, considers the military expert.

At the end of December, 2017 the chief of the General Staff of Russia Valery Gerasimov said that the American military trains extremists at the base in Al-Tanf under the guise of the “New Syrian Army”. The center for reconciliation of the conflicting parties expects that terrorists will soon stage a breakthrough to the North and the Northeast from the Al-Tanf zone controlled by the US.