Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

01:11:28

03/02/2018



During mass gatherings in Kiev, officers of the UAF faithful to Poroshenko deploy heavy weapons in residential quarters of the city. Should the seizure of power by radicals arise, they were given the order to shoot-to-kill at protesters.

This was stated by the Ukrainian video blogger and the former participant of the so-called ATO Aleksandr Medinsky during a Skype conference on the Open Ukraine channel. The former ATO soldier said that Poroshenko is very much afraid of losing power and is ready for any sacrifice to remain sitting in the presidential chair.

“Poroshenko will, in a hybrid way, balance between the Russian-speaking population and nationalists. On the one hand, he will pressure Russian-speaking citizens, and on the other hand he will flirt nationalists.



At the same time he will pressure radicals, because he understands that today or tomorrow they will sweep him away, and his fate will be very black, he simply won’t reach Zhuliany airport. The bridge leading to Zhuliany will be blocked, and Poroshenko won’t be able to reach it because of Kiev’s traffic jams, he will be shot directly on the street,” stated the video blogger.