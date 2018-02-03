Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard 01:11:28 03/02/2018 alternatio.org During mass gatherings in Kiev, officers of the UAF faithful to Poroshenko deploy heavy weapons in residential quarters of the city. Should the seizure of power by radicals arise, they were given the order to shoot-to-kill at protesters. This was stated by the Ukrainian video blogger and the former participant of the so-called ATO Aleksandr Medinsky during a Skype conference on the Open Ukraine channel. The former ATO soldier said that Poroshenko is very much afraid of losing power and is ready for any sacrifice to remain sitting in the presidential chair. “Poroshenko will, in a hybrid way, balance between the Russian-speaking population and nationalists. On the one hand, he will pressure Russian-speaking citizens, and on the other hand he will flirt nationalists. At the same time he will pressure radicals, because he understands that today or tomorrow they will sweep him away, and his fate will be very black, he simply won’t reach Zhuliany airport. The bridge leading to Zhuliany will be blocked, and Poroshenko won’t be able to reach it because of Kiev’s traffic jams, he will be shot directly on the street,” stated the video blogger. “The President of Ukraine perfectly understands that his situation is difficult. When in Kiev some mass events take place, I – as a former participant of the ATO, communicating with acting commanders of the UAF – know that my former servicemen with combat experience come to the capital as individuals. It is not their personal initiative, all of this is under the direction of the UAF command, they are being accommodated in hotels, and pay 10,000 UAH a day. During mass gatherings in Kiev, the UAF deploys heavy weapons in the yards of houses. The task of my former colleagues is, should the threat Poroshenko being overthrown arise, to quell this revolt and to keep him in power without a gram of regret and without reckoning with the loss of human life,” said Medinsky. Copyright © 2018 СТАЛКЕР/ZONE. All Rights Reserved.