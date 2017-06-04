

A girl described how she came under UAF shelling whilst at home.

“I was very frightened, I started being hysterical, and begun to hit the walls with my fists, shouting very strongly, I was frightened to open the door in front of me as there was white smoke and nothing was visible, I was extremely afraid. It was at 13:00, I was in the house, there the dog is lying as it was hit in the head and leg,” she said.

“Every day they shoot, there is never a quiet day, every day, and the last two days were simply unbearable, well that’s how it is,” said the resident of Staromikhailovka.