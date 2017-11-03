Translated by Ollie Richardson

03/11/2017

The exhibition of the photo-project of Irina Lashkevich “Look into the eyes of Donbass” will take place from November 22nd to November 26th in Moscow, in the Museum of Contemporary Russian History.

Photos of children of Donbass from the zone of shelling will be presented at an exhibition. Children, in the eyes of who the war left its imprint. About 100 portraits of children. It is a collaboration between two war correspondents Irina Lashkevich and Dan Levy.

For media accreditation: +7 926 718 82 01 – Maksim Borodin, who is the organizer of the exhibition and adviser to the head of the “A Just Russia” party Mironov S.M.

The next exhibition is planned in February in the State Duma of Russia, then in European Parliament.



