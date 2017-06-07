Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:08:39

07/06/2017



The aggravation at the frontline in Donbass provoked by the Ukrainian side obviously pursues the purpose of forcing the situation on the eve of a possible meeting between the leaders of the countries of the Normandy Four.

Such an opinion was expressed to Politnavigator by the political scientist Denis Denisov, the director of the Institute of Peacekeeping Initiatives and Conflictology, commenting on today’s UAF offensive on positions of the LPR.