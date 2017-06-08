

The night time explosion on the territory of the US Embassy in Kiev extremely suspiciously coincided with the attempt at an offensive on positions of the LPR by the Ukrainian troops. Conversation, probably, will be about a chain of provocations, and the government of Kiev will for sure announce the guilty persons as “Russian terrorists”.

This was stated by the Russian columnist Armen Gasparyan.

“The only thing that it is possible to speak about here is a provocation.

That is why yesterday was followed by an insufficiently highlighted, but symbolic statement made by the Minister of the so-called “occupied territories of Ukraine”, who stated that ‘We won’t implement the Minsk Agreements, and the West already, generally, rather indifferently looks at impossibility of implementing some points’. In particular, this is referencing the point about the special order of local government.

This is immediately followed by a loud event – a terrorist attack on the territory of the US Embassy, which oddly coincides with the latest failed offensive in the LPR.

Ukrainian politics, and world politics in general, shows that coincidences of this sort are almost excluded. Most likely, we are dealing with a chain of events.

It is clear what the main conclusion will be – ‘Putin and Zakharchenko are guilty of it personally. They violate the ‘Minsk Agreements’, they flooded the whole of Kiev with their agents, and now completely terrorize the US’.

In world history there is a mass of parallels, beginning with the arson of the Reichstag and ending with many others. Ukraine, because of political semi-illiteracy, went in such a way that it is regrettable,” said Gasparyan.