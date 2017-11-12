Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Ukraine will be saved only if the US takes it under external control. Such an opinion was expressed the other day by the Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon. In his opinion, the country can’t independently deal with its accumulated problems, Ukrainian politicians pursue personal interests, and the welfare of their people doesn’t matter at all. Oleg Matveychev, professor of the National Research University’s “Higher School of Economics” in a conversation with the Federal News Agency spoke about the condition of the Ukrainian economy.

How do you evaluate such prospects — what are the chances of Ukraine becoming a colony of the US?

“Actually, Ukraine, as a matter of fact, is a colony of the US already now, external management has almost been introduced. This can be seen in a number of ways: when, for example, [Joe – ed] Biden came and sat in the Prime Minister’s chair, and all the ministers listened to him, we saw it. We see that the US often gives free aid to Ukraine, plus it puts constant pressure on the International Monetary Fund so that they violate their own rules and give credit to Kiev. There is financing for its own structures, like its own satellite. Well, and finally, the direct subordination of a number of Ukrainian ministries and departments to the Americans. All the special services were taken under the control of the US, and today there are twice more Americans in Kiev than in Russia. They think that if America colonizes them, they will become a colony, they will receive some rights from it. Actually, on the contrary, their rights will disappear. Being a colony implies that the status of an American citizen and the status of a Ukrainian won’t be equal, but on the contrary, Ukrainians will be discriminated against. They will simply not be able to enter, for example, the US, they won’t be able to hold certain positions in America, and much more. To dream of becoming a colony, well, I don’t know, at the beginning of the 21st century, when the entire colonial system in the world collapsed 50-70 years ago, is wildness. More wildness. What remains to dream about is only caves, animals skins, and slavery. In terms of ourselves [Russians – ed], we dream of being American slaves. Actually, many indeed want this [liberals/fifth column – ed], it reached already such a disease…”

Do you have any idea of how large the part of the population of Ukraine is that really believes in the bright future of the country under the wing of fair American democracy?

“If earlier we saw in different sociological polls that about 50% of people believed in the so-called European dream and the European future of Ukraine – and they were very active, they came to Maidans, then now there is gradual sobering, and only 25-30% of Ukrainians believe in the European dream, as they call it. If to speak about the American dream, there will be even fewer people.”

I.e., it is no wonder that such thoughts already swarm in the heads of the Ukrainian journalists, do they express that the authorities don’t cope with their duties?

“It is traditional for Ukraine to always kick its own government. In a very short period of time there were five presidential changes, and two Maidans occurred. This is far from being the last story. And after all, it’s not like some luxation that just happened, it is rather on the contrary, the peaceful period of existence of Ukraine as a part of the USSR was an exception to the rule. Now Ukraine passes through a situation of preparation – absolutely normal for itself – for another overthrow of the latest idol.”

What is the future of Ukraine if it operates American-style, just how probable is such a scenario that Ukrainian journalist speak of?

“The future of Ukraine is dependent on anyone but Ukraine or the Ukrainian people, because it lost its sovereign right to decide for itself how everything will happen in this story. Plus, in the minds of a certain part of the Ukrainian elite, and Western elite too, is the myth that was spread by Ukrainians that Russia wants to seize something in Ukraine, to divide it up, and so on. The problem is exactly in the opposite. Ukraine isn’t needed by Russia. If it was needed, we would have created, as a minimum, Novorossiya long ago, we would support it, we would organise its statehood, we would have spent huge money from the budget. Now America and Trump try to palm off Ukraine on us and say: ‘Well, take it under your control, so be it, if you dream of it’. And they were extremely surprised when they heard from our representatives that we, in general, don’t dream of this. And if indeed we are ready to take some responsibility for Ukraine, then you have to pay us for it, because it was a normal country, and you destroyed it. Of course, the Americans aren’t going to restore anything, they will continue to plunder it. That’s why the situation is a status quo when they tried to sell us Ukraine and to bargain from us something on Iran and Syria. We said: ‘Guys, we don’t trade our interests away at all’. The situation hung in an absolutely unclear position. Somehow they understand that it is impossible to attack us. They are warned that any attack on the LPR/DPR, and especially on Crimea, will end in the same way that it did in Georgia with Saakashvili [in 2008 – ed].”



By the way, recently there was shelling by the UAF again, why did this happen?

“The shelling is a provocation. It is an attempt to prove to nationalists, who are very numerous in Kiev, that they furiously fight against the Russian threat. They conduct this shelling so that there is a scene for the cameras, and so that some valorous knights shoot at some positions of some enemies somewhere. And where it lands and who perishes, of course, isn’t shown on Ukrainian television.”

So will it continue indefinitely?

“This will continue in this awkward situation for some time. There are only two possible ways out. The first option is for Ukraine to develop inside itself antibodies to fascism and will overcome its own fascism and nationalism inside itself. About 20 years are needed for this. The second option is for Ukraine to die, to smash into pieces. Remember, in the 90’s all of society also raved about the West. Our own economy was killed, our country was half-destroyed, civil war was waged on our own territory. It needed 10 years to recover. But in Ukraine, like in any province, all processes are slowed down. Our 90’s happened for them only now – 20 years later. I think that the absolute recovery of Ukraine will take until 2030-2040 at least.”