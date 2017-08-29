Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

29/08/2017

A few days ago information appeared in the American press about the plans of the Federal Reserve System (FRS) to withdraw a part of the dollar’s weight. What it means and what can happen as a result, we will try to understand. But at first, some small historical information.

After the crisis of 2008 the American economy was pulled out of recession with the help of the so-called program of “Quantitative Easing”. Or, simply speaking, by a massive injection of dollars that weren’t provided by anything (except the “word of honor of the US State Treasury”).

In nine years more than 3.5 trillion dollars were injected to support the stock markets. This provided a rather stable “bullish” (ascending) trend, that’s why most of the players on the American stock markets went bullish. But we will return to this a little bit later.

So far, on the plan of the members of the committee on open markets, the dollar’s liquidity, which was plentifully poured out onto the markets, moving up the stock indices and the debt market, will be withdrawn from the system and de facto destroyed. At the first stage it is planned to “destroy” 10 billion dollars a month, after which this volume will be increased to 50 billion. Most of the members of the committee supported such a decision.

As the American officials note, “a surplus of easily available dollars served as the reason for large-scale speculation and the formations of market bubbles” (surely not!).

For the purpose of withdrawing “excess” dollars the Secretary of the Treasury plans to issue from October to December debt bonds to the sum of over 500 billion dollars. The national debt of the US thus, of course, will grow by the corresponding sum (if, of course, Congress will approve it).

What will the consequences be of such actions of the FRS and the US Secretary of the Treasury?

1. You remember, already last year Trump stated that China intentionally depreciates its currency, and because of this Chinese goods win the competition and force out also American goods, which under such circumstances become too expensive. And Trump urged the US to enter into a race of devaluations, and in the same way to depreciate the dollar. So, it won’t happen.

The dollar will become even more expensive, and it means that goods made in the US will become even more expensive. And it also means that the fleeing of producers from the United States will continue (just several days ago General Electric stated that they will transfer their New York plant to China).

2. The termination of the flow of freshly-printed dollars will lead to the termination of the “bullish” rally at stock exchanges, which was supported not by a real improvement of the condition of the American economy, but only by these monetary injections.

The lion’s share of players in the stock markets going bullish use margin debt. And the growth of ratings like DJI or S&P-500 is provided only by the growth of these marginal debts, which is visually shown in the corresponding graphic 1.



These speculative players can exist on margin debt for only as long this bullish rally continues (which allows them to pay interest on a debt due to a growth of the stock value). If, or more precisely – “when”, this bullish (ascending) trend will be replaced for a bearish (descending) one, the mass margin calls spelled out in the terms of lending will begin, i.e. the requirement to pay back these loans.

This will compel all speculators playing on margin calls to sell shares in large quantities, which will lead to the further falling of their cost. At first those who the condition of a margin call means the falling of stock value by 5% will bow out, then those for who it means 10%, and so on.

In fact, it is exactly in this way that the stock markets collapsed both in 2008 and in the 2000’s, and at the time of the Great depression, and after the falling of the well-known financial Ponzi pyramid in 1919. Nothing is new under the moon.

As can be seen in graphic 2, the current crisis will be characterized by an degree of debt load of players, unprecedented in the last few decades, and consequently its depth will be much stronger.

So if in the autumn this decision on “burning” dollars and an additional raising of interest rates will be made, I offer my congratulations: the elite of the US chose the deflationary scenario of the realization of a debt crisis.

This scenario:

a) will definitively bury the American industry;

b) will significantly increase the cost of both the American debt and its servicing.

P.S. Imagine how the new superserious economic crisis will have an effect regarding the current split in the US on “liberals” and “confederates”. Free the imagination – the reality will be much more harsh.