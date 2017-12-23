Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said that the country “wins against the Russian aggressor battle after battle”, but the main “victory is still ahead”. Ukrainians reacted to Poroshenko’s post on Twitter with bewilderment.

Kiev regularly makes anti-Russian statements, and this time the Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko reported on the course of the “fight” against Russia.

Ми виграємо в російського агресора битву за битвою, а підтримка України, її незалежності, на міжнародній арені сьогодні є безпрецедентною з точки зору історії. Попри виграні битви, війну ми ще далеко не виграли. Перемога у нас ще попереду. — Петро Порошенко (@poroshenko) December 22, 2017

“We win against the Russian aggressor battle after battle, and support for Ukraine and her independence in the international arena remains unprecedented. However, we haven’t won the war yet. Our victory is still ahead,” wrote the President of Ukraine.

Ukrainians were surprised by Poroshenko’s statement about “war”, believing that the main adversaries of Kiev are ordinary citizens.

“So we have no war. And there is no aggressor. Who are you fighting against?” stated Bayard.

Against the background of a deep economic and social crisis users from Ukraine suggest to the President to abandon the mythical war with Russia, and to be engaged in the fight against corrupt officials.

“Begin the fight against corruption,” recommended Yur.

Despite Poroshenko’s threats and his bellicose statements, the Ukrainian authorities won’t be possible to win against Russia and to create a split between fraternal peoples.

“You have a lot of ‘victories’, but all of them are for nothing. It’s even impossible to push Russia from its place, and to win over it is completely unrealistic,” wrote Sokolka. “No oligarch has yet managed to win against Russians, Ukrainians, and Belarusians. The destroyer of Ukraine — this is how you will go down in history,” wrote Mashin.