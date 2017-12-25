Translated by Ollie Richardson

In the night of December 24th in Odessa unknown persons graffitied Nazi inscriptions and the SS Wolfsangel symbol, also known as the “wolf hook”, on a number of buildings in which national and religious Jewish organisations are located.

This was reported by the correspondent of Politnavigator with reference to messages on social networks and the video proof that was posted on Youtube.





In particular, a synagogue on Zhukovsky street was targeted by Nazis, the Holocaust Museum of the memory of the victims of fascism on Mala Arnautskaya Street and the “Beit Grand” Jewish Cultural Centre on Tiraspolskaya Street.

Among the inscriptions: “Down with kikes in Ukraine!”, “Ukraine for Ukrainians”, and others.

