Translated by Ollie Richardson

14:15:21

26/12/2017



The former participant of so-called “ATO” Anatoly Topolsky, and nowadays known in Kiev as DJ Tapolsky admitted on the air of the Ukrainian “Pryamiy” channel he shelled one of the cities of the DPR using a mortar.

In general Topolsky spoke about his life after war. Now the former militant travels across Ukraine for concerts and arranges excursions across Kiev for visitors.

Besides this information, the host was able to extract from Anatoly a couple of words about his past service time:

“I plan to now send a parcel via ‘Nova Poshta. We make t-shirts, and one guy ordered a t-shirt for himself. He from is Novotroitsk. This is a town in the Donetsk region where we stood and from where many times we shelled Dokuchaievsk. Novotroitsk – ours, and Dokuchaievsk – ‘separatist’s’. And so, a resident of the frontline city orders our t-shirts and it is cool,” stated Topolsky.

[From 2:20:00 onwards in the video]