

Amendments to the Criminal Code that come into force on March 15th in Ukraine will considerably complicate the funeral procedure and will paralyse the work of the courts and investigations. This was stated at a press conference in Kiev by the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Andrey Pavlovsky.

“Unfortunately, this parliament doesn’t give anything good to neither those who are living nor those who are dead. Parubiy and Poroshenko won’t agree with this, since they said that it is very effective, and that it immediately adopts everything that the President needs.

There were radical amendments of the deputy Lozovy, who, I think, introduced them first of all for himself and for other corrupt officials in order to complicate investigations – several cases were initiated against him and his comrades in the ‘Radical party of Lyashko’. I think that they did this for protection. But this landed a blown on all citizens of Ukraine.

It can lead to considerable complications for the funeral if the person dies naturally, at home. The procedure of such a funeral will be complicated. This can also lead to the fact that in such cases there will be a need to take permission from the court and to carry out an examination.

This will lead to morgues and courts being overloaded.

Judges already in panic, they imagine what will begin after March 15th. In the corridors it’s already impossible to force your way through, and there aren’t enough judges. And imagine that there are hundreds and thousands of such cases across the whole country.

This can lead to the fact that relatives will need to wait several weeks to bury a person who died naturally — at home. This can lead to a collapse,” stated Pavlovsky.