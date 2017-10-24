Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

12:01:48

24/10/2017



Mikhail Saakashvili has a drug addiction and also sexual disorders. If they so desired, Ukrainian law enforcement bodies could find a reason to detain the sketchy former Georgian President, however for inexplicable reasons they do not do it.

The former head of the Ukrainian bureau of Interpol Kirill Kulikov wrote about this on his blog. According to him, he was taught long ago that if something happens, it means that it benefits someone. In this regard he turned to the new Ukrainian “phenomenon” – the former President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili. He said that in the past he knew the inner circle of Saakashvili, where he is known as a coke head with sexual deviations.

“So, in this case, why doesn’t the police to Ukraine arrest him with powder?! After all, our police officers are masters at arresting people like this. Or, it is known that Mikho is a sick person, in a sexual way. Why then don’t any Zina, Galya, or Natasha write a statement about rape (especially if Galya is a minor) … and society would say: some beast “spoils” our little girls, and people abroad would be silent (remember Strauss Kahn). And no tents, actions, rallies with voters … Think about it – who benefits from it?” argues Kulikov.

