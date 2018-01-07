Translated by Ollie Richardson

15:13:28

07/01/2018



The currency reserves of Ukraine are mainly created at the expense of external credits and, first of all, the credits of the IMF. Such an opinion was expressed by the former Minister of Economy of Ukraine Viktor Suslov on the air of the NewsOne TV channel.

Suslov emphasised that if Ukraine stops cooperation with the IMF, then it won’t receive support from the European Union and other international partners.

“If we don’t obtain IMF credits, then we won’t receive financing for other programs. One can look at the annex to the law on the State budget. There it is expected to obtain huge sums for infrastructure reorganisation projects and the financing of the energy supply. Even metro construction projects in Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, and Kiev are tied to external financing. These are projects that have to be implemented through the World Bank, but nothing will happen if there is no cooperation with the IMF. There will be no credits from the European Union, there will be no credits from the other leading countries of the world. Investors won’t come,” he noted.

Suslov noted that Ukraine is severely up to its ears in credit debt. According to him, perhaps it would be correct to reduce the volume of cooperation with the IMF, but it is already impossible to do this.