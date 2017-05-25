Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Not only pupils should be hit, but also teachers, if they dare to speak anything other than the state language during breaks.

This was stated on the air of the “112” TV channel by the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, the deputy of Kiev City Council from the neo-Nazi party “Svoboda” Igor Miroshnichenko.

He was outraged by the host’s question about what to do if during breaks in Ukrainian schools the Russian language is heard.

“If to go inside an ordinary Ukrainian school, then we will hear that everyone communicates in Russian, including teachers and tutors in kindergartens — all of them communicate in Russian. So what – is it necessary to bring back the batog? Yes, sometimes it is possible to bring back the batog, because if in Ukranian-speaking schools teachers dare to speak in Russian, then they set a bad example to children. So, certainly,” assures Miroshnichenko.

On May 17th the decree of the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, which approved and put into force the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the extension and prolonging of the list of natural and legal entities of the Russian Federation against which sanctions are imposed. The expanded list included 1228 physical and 468 legal entities. In particular, Ukraine maintained sanctions against a number of Russian media outlets, and also blocked access to the social networks “VKontakte”, “Odnoklassniki”, and the resources of “Yandex” and Mail.ru.