Translated by Ollie Richardson

18:44:03

27/10/2017

“Alpha” special forces of the SBU will hold joint drills with US marines. This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the SBU.

“Employees from the Center of Special Operations of the SBU ‘Alpha’, special forces of the National Guard, National Police, and a division of US marines will conduct joint coordination drills near Kiev,” it is said in the statement.



The drills will be held next week [commencing 30th October – ed] at the base of the international training center in the Kiev region. Within the framework of the drills an exchange of experience concerning tactical operations of divisions in various emergency situations will take place.

According to the former head of the Verkhovna Rada committee on defense Georgy Kryuchkov, the drills are a kind of instruction for Ukrainian divisions on how to resist if there is a sharp aggravation of the situation in the country.