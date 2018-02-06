Translated by Ollie Richardson

The gap with the closest neighbors has turned “independent” Ukraine into a latrine on the political map of the world, he considers…

The Ukrainian politician, colleague of Viktor Yushchenko, and former deputy and Minister of Transport Evgeny Chervonenko spoke harshly about the crash of Ukraine’s “European course”. He stated this on the air of the “112” TV channel and further stated that if earlier Ukraine was the bridge connecting Europe and the East, then now, as a result of the actions of nationalists, it has turned into a latrine on the political map of the world.

“We lost this market, voluntarily giving it to the Poles, Lithuanians, and Latvians. Now we are just a closed-off rural latrine for the whole of Europe,” said the politician.

Chervonenko’s statement was heard against the background of a crisis in Polish-Ukrainian relations that became even tenser after the adoption of the law on “Banderist ideology”.