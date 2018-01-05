Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

During an exchange of prisoners between the republics of Donbass and Ukraine a former Ukrainian pilot, who in 2014 refused to be involved in the civil war, but was detained by the Ukrainian special services, found himself on the territory of the DPR. Having found freedom, he decided to describe on camera the crimes that were committed by his colleagues.

“My name is Evgeny. I am a former officer of the Ukrainian army, I was a guidance navigator at the command post and watched with my own eyes how criminal orders for airstrikes on settlements were carried out by the Ukrainian military. Radio exchanges were recorded where there is a testimony that helicopters shot at civilian vehicles and bread trucks,” reported the former Ukrainian pilot.

In 2014 he left the location of the unit, having taken classified documents and records of communications between pilots from the safe. He decided to go to Donbass, but was arrested by the SBU in Zaporizhia. After detention he was beaten, threatened with punishment to family, the conditions were made more and more intolerable.

Describing the crimes of the UAF, Evgeny noted that the command didn’t pay attention neither to losses among civilians nor among their own.

“The command hid losses from the military personnel, without sending help to their own soldiers. I.e., if a helicopter was shot down, it was said that it allegedly went back to base,” he noted.

The former UAF members said that those who executed criminal orders and carried out air strikes on civil objects were paid money and given stars on their epaulettes.

“They perfectly understood where they were shooting and consciously did it. For those who refused to do this, criminal cases were opened or they were dismissed under a criminal article,” specified Evgeny.

Now the former Ukrainian pilot receives everything he needs in the DPR and feels at home. When his rehabilitation is completed he will be ready to work in his domain.