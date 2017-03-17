Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:29:34

17/03/2017



The grouping of ships of the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group No. 2 (SNMCMG2) came into the port of Odessa on Friday, March 17th.

“The grouping of ships of the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group No. 2 (SNMCMG2) arrived at the port of Odessa on a visit to Ukraine,” it is said in the message of the press service of the command of the Navy of Ukraine on its page on Facebook.

It is noted that among the shops that arrived at the port of Odessa are the logistical support ship “Kontradmirał Xawery Czernicki” (ORP KX CZERNICKI, Naval Forces of Poland), as well as “Duero” (ESPS DUERO, Naval Forces of Spain), “Rottweil” (FGS ROTTWEIL, Naval Forces of Germany), and “Alanya” (TCG ALANYA, Naval Forces of Turkey).

Also it is reported that within the visit a meeting between the heads of the campaign and commanders of the ships and the management of Naval Forces of Ukraine, the Odessa Regional State Administration, and the Odessa City Council will take place.

The visit of the ships will last until April 20th.

Stalker Zone note:

Once again, how can this be interpreted in any other way than “Ukraine is a de-facto NATO member”? When it suits the US, all laws and regulating mechanisms can be thrown out of the window, and nothing and nobody can hold them accountable. Even though Russia was legally invited into Syria (and has maintained a naval base there since 1971), when Admiral Kuznetsov began it’s journey to Syria via the British Channel the western media published aggressive propaganda for every knot the ship navigated (Russia deliberately chose this route to send a message to the Anglo Saxons and to show NATO for what it is – a paper tiger). And when a NATO ship comes to a non-NATO member – and even meets representatives of the Ukrainian State, there is no condemning headlines. Quelle surprise…