Translated by Ollie Richardson

16:28:32

10/03/2017



Several hundreds of foreign mercenaries arrived to the contact line in Donbass, stated the official representative of People’s militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrey Marochko to journalists at a briefing.

“According to available information, several hundred mercenaries from Canada, the Baltics, Poland, and Georgia arrived at the settlements located near the contact line, armed with small arms and light armored vehicles,” reported the representative of the People’s militia.

According to him, field camps were placed in various settlements where foreign military instructors train fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They are armed with small arms corresponding to those used by NATO.

Marochko specified that the mercenaries train snipers, and carry out training for sweeping in urban conditions, and also train sabotage groups, which are planned to subsequently be sent to Donbass.