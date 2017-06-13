Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The Ukrainian military and State propaganda highlighted its failure, having revealed its complete lack of possession of the situation in the zone of the armed conflict and the desire by all means to deceive their own people with “fake” progress. This was stated by the second-in-command of the DPR Armed Forces Eduard Basurin.

Recently all the Ukrainian media with reference to the press center of the HQ of the “anti-terrorist operation” published articles about the progress of the UAF in the Lugansk and Mariupol directions, in which it reported the offensive of the Ukrainian troops and the occupation of DPR positions by them near the settlements of Kominternovo and the Zhelobok.

In reality, the press center of the HQ of the “anti-terrorist operation” disseminated unverified information, and all Ukrainian people are forced to believe it.

To justify their erroneous actions, the HQ of the “anti-terrorist operation” decided to frame the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, which, allegedly on behalf of the press center of the “anti-terrorist operation”, imposed these reports on the Ukrainian media. In this case the question arises: how professional are the publications of the State media of Ukraine, who from a source in the National Security and Defense Council, published reports with a reference to some press center of the HQ of the “anti-terrorist operation”.

In reality, the video published by Ukrainian media was made by the military personnel of the DPR at the abandoned positions of the 36th separate marine brigade in the south of the Republic and shared on social networks.

The leaving of positions by the Ukrainian army is connected with the low morale and psychological condition of its military personnel and a large number of cases of desertion.

On Sunday and Monday the Ukrainian media (including Channel 5 of Poroshenko) reported that the UAF advanced near Kominternovo by 1-1.5 km, with reference to the press service of the HQ of the “anti-terrorist operation”.

Actually, this is part of a video shot by fighters of the DPR in the abandoned entrenchments of UAF fighters in the south of the Republic. The Ukrainian side, without delving into its essence, deleted this piece of the video from social networks where it isn’t clear who is occupying what. Nevertheless, the press center of the HQ of the “anti-terrorist operation” wasn’t ashamed to publish this information as its own success.