Translated by Ollie Richardson

00:34:29

17/03/2017

The heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser “Admiral Kuznetsov” will go for repairs and modernization not before undergoing the procedure of fault detection, stated the Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin. He explained that after each campaign experts assess the technical condition of the ship and decide what systems need to be repaired and what needs to be changed completely. And already on the basis of this conclusion the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation will define when and for what period of time the aircraft-carrying cruiser will sit in the dock of the ship-repair plant. As it became known to the Interfax agency, there is a probability that it will happen in 2018.



“Admiral Kuznetsov” previously underwent maintenance between the autumn of 2015 to the summer of 2016. But then, as Dmitry Rogozin noted, there was the task as soon as possible to prepare the ship for participation in fighting in Syria. That’s why first of all the armoury where ammunition is stored was repaired, and the systems of the cruiser were adapted to the new aircraft.

Now, according to the Deputy Prime Minister, “Admiral Kuznetsov” is waiting for moderate repair with modernization. Updating will concern the striking weapons of the cruiser, i.e. the anti-ship missile system “Granit”. In addition, a source in the Russian defense industry complex reported to the TASS agency that the engine of the ship will be seriously improved. Four of the eight boilers will be repaired, and the others will be replaced. Also, the aircraft-carrying cruiser will receive new communication systems, reconnaissance, navigation, and management of operations. Plus a system of ensuring the safe landing of aircraft on the deck. The cost of the contract may be more than twenty billion rubles.



Earlier, Dmitry Rogozin declared that in all ships of Soviet construction, including “Admiral Kuznetsov”, have a high potential for modernization. They will be able to stay in service for a long time, conceding to new ships only in one parameter – visibility to radars.



This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On the October 15th, 2016, the heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser “Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Kuznetsov”, as a part of the grouping of the Russian fleet, went to the coast of Syria. The ship spent two months there. During that time, the jets that were based on the ship made 420 sorties and destroyed more than 1,000 objects of terrorists.