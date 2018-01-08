Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The military expert and Vice-President of the Russian academy of geopolitical problems Vladimir Anokhin in conversation with RT explained the reasons for the exit of the “Georgian Legion” from the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



“The operation in Donbass for Ukraine is a big failure. In addition, the command and political leadership pushes the situation in this region towards an aggravation by beginning hostilities. Not only will the leaving of foreigners in the UAF continue, but also the desertion from the Ukrainian army will augment, because all feel the hopelessness of existence in its ranks,” he said.

According to the expert, the constant conflicts between UAF fighters happen because of the insufficient completeness of the army.

“When the army is starving, soldiers either become marauders or begin to steal from each other, thus causing a reaction. When there is no purpose, when you don’t know why you are fighting, you look for who you can take it out on. In army there are no blind people, they perfectly understand that the high command profits at their expense. That’s why there is a question: why are we shedding blood?” concluded the expert.

Earlier, the “Georgian Legion” that was in the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced its split from the 54th brigade. The actions of the Georgian militants was motivated by the incompetence of the commander and his environment.



According to the deputy commander of the DPR militia Eduard Basurin, the Georgian mercenaries from the 25th battalion “Kievan Rus” at the end of November 2017 took part in one of the most disastrous “operations” of the UAF – the armed seizure of the settlement Gladosovo and Travnevoye, because of which the civilians of these settlements were forcibly occupied not only by “Aidar” militants, but also foreign collaborators from Georgia.

In December, the command of the UAF realised that its units were in the “Gladosovo cauldron”, in which the lives of dozens of troops were sacrificed. Thus, the actions of the Ukrainian command, cornered in a dead end, was accompanied by gross errors.

Among them: “friendly” fire on 26th November, 2017 on the Georgian mercenaries by the artillery of the 128th brigade of the UAF, which wounded 6 militants; 16th December — more “friendly” fire on the Georgian mercenary units by the 54th brigade because of the misguided decisions of its brigade commander Maystrenko, which injured 11 Georgian militants.

