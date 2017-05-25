Translated by Ollie Richardson

25/05/2017



The project of the Russian-Turkish gas pipeline “Turkish Stream” faces “serious problems”, writes Deutsche Wirtschafts Nachrichten.

On the European continent, besides Bulgaria and Greece, Serbia and Hungary are also interested in the construction of the pipeline, continues the German edition. Serbian experts, however, are sure that by implementing the project, Moscow and Ankara are waited by dangers. According to the Serbian analyst Aleksandr Paviç, the “Albanian card” and events in Macedonia are good examples of what can be once again be played.

“As soon as (former Prime Minister of Macedonia) Gruevski realized that the Russian gas pipeline through Macedonia is a good opportunity to develop the country and that Macedonia must take part in ‘Turkish stream’, the process of his overthrow once again began. In Kumanovo there were clashes between Albanian extremists and police officers. In turn, the opposition received serious financial support, then the indicators of popularity of Zaev came close to Gruevski’s. And this is despite the fact that just up to now Macedonians hardly supported the opposition,” stated the Serbian expert Dragomir Andjelkovic.

Analysts share the opinion that similar things will occur also in Serbia, noted Deutsche Wirtschafts Nachrichten. “The US tries to prevent Russia from constructing ‘Turkish stream’ and ‘Nord Stream — 2’, and to bypass Ukraine as a transit country of gas. The United States wants to deliver the shale gas to the European market. Because of the competition, further Russian gas supplies to Europe are inadmissible. Moreover, if gas flows through Ukraine, the US could control the Russian gas pipeline,” considers the publication.

According to Deutsche Wirtschafts Nachrichten, problems on the construction of “Turkish stream” can also arise because of intense Greek-Turkish relations. Athens not only granted a shelter to participants of a recent putsch against the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but also doesn’t miss an opportunity to provoke the Turkish military in the Aegean Sea, emphasizes the German edition.