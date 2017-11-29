Translated by Ollie Richardson 12:08:38 29/11/2017 riafan.ru In the studio of the “60 minutes” program on the “Russia 1” TV channel the report of the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov to the special representative of US State Department to Ukraine Kurt Volker about the today’s number of “groupings of Russian troops in Donetsk and Lugansk” was discussed. During the national expert forum “Ukraine: striving for balance” Arsen Avakov reported to Kurt Volker about 35,500 servicemen, 478 tanks, 848 armored vehicles, up to 750 artillery systems and mortars, 208 Grads, 363 anti-tank means, and 419 anti-aircraft weapons, which were allegedly sent by Russia against Ukraine. “This is more than Great Britain is armed with. We are facing a threat at our borders. We, in fact, hold back Russia, not allowing it to move into Europe,” said the Interior Minister of Ukraine. However, the guests of the television station considered the statement of Avakov to be “nonsense”. The People’s Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the V convocation Vasily Volga said: “It is impossible to pay attention to the words of the Minister of Internal Affairs. Here once the Minister of Defence Valery Heletey said that the Russians used an atomic bomb at the airport of Donetsk. This is the same nonsense as an atomic bomb being used at Donetsk airport against the Ukrainian army”. And the guest from Germany Andreas Maurer – chairman of the “Die Linke” faction in the Quakenbruck council in Lower Saxony – noted that nobody in Europe takes the words of Ukrainian politicians seriously. “Nobody in Europe believes in such fairy tales. Everyone knows that there is no such thing. In Europe there is a tendency when people begin to ask what is happening in Ukraine, we openly begin to say that Ukraine wages war against its own people. It is a fact that begins to become clear in Europe. But Ukrainian politicians talk about Russian tanks, about Russian aggression. But the question of Ukraine interferes with the European process. In the future Ukraine won’t be able to 100% hope for support in Europe from Germany. It won’t happen any more. Poroshenko is a very good actor, and Avakov, by the way, is a good one too. They can be hired by any theater,” said the German politician on the air of Russian TV. Copyright © 2017 СТАЛКЕР/ZONE. All Rights Reserved. Vtran Since when have the Yanks be concerned with the truth ….. Yanks just lie, lie and lie some more … to get WAR … that feeds their Greed ! How many people, Innocent people die is of ZERO significance to the Yanks !