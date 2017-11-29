Translated by Ollie Richardson

29/11/2017

In the studio of the “60 minutes” program on the “Russia 1” TV channel the report of the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov to the special representative of US State Department to Ukraine Kurt Volker about the today’s number of “groupings of Russian troops in Donetsk and Lugansk” was discussed.

During the national expert forum “Ukraine: striving for balance” Arsen Avakov reported to Kurt Volker about 35,500 servicemen, 478 tanks, 848 armored vehicles, up to 750 artillery systems and mortars, 208 Grads, 363 anti-tank means, and 419 anti-aircraft weapons, which were allegedly sent by Russia against Ukraine.

“This is more than Great Britain is armed with. We are facing a threat at our borders. We, in fact, hold back Russia, not allowing it to move into Europe,” said the Interior Minister of Ukraine.

However, the guests of the television station considered the statement of Avakov to be “nonsense”. The People’s Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the V convocation Vasily Volga said:

“It is impossible to pay attention to the words of the Minister of Internal Affairs. Here once the Minister of Defence Valery Heletey said that the Russians used an atomic bomb at the airport of Donetsk. This is the same nonsense as an atomic bomb being used at Donetsk airport against the Ukrainian army”.

And the guest from Germany Andreas Maurer – chairman of the “Die Linke” faction in the Quakenbruck council in Lower Saxony – noted that nobody in Europe takes the words of Ukrainian politicians seriously.