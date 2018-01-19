Translated by Ollie Richardson

18:30:29

19/01/2018



The potential profit from the sale of the gold found on the territory of Ukraine [Rakhov district of the Transcarpathian region – ed] for certain will appear in the pockets of American businessmen and politicians, and also the patrons of Kiev in the EU.

The economist and expert of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration Vladislav Ginko shared such an opinion. He noted that the income from the potential sale of precious metal will go first of all on repaying the interest on loans that were given out to Ukraine by the International Monetary Fund and Washington.

“The experience of pro-American regimes in other countries shows that ‘tasty morsels’ of the economy are distributed to structures from the US and, to a lesser extent, from the EU,” said Ginko in an “iReactor” interview.

The economist recalled that under the President Petro Poroshenko the national debt of Ukraine grew threefold. Thus, the discovered deposits of gold will obviously turn out to be insufficient to pay off all debts.

According to Ginko, the economy of Ukraine won’t benefit in any way from this situation, because the Kiev authorities still work for the benefit of “politicians and businessmen from the US”, milking the last drop from the Ukrainian economy.

As a reminder, earlier it became known that on the territory of the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine a large-scale deposit of gold had been discovered. As the State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources of Ukraine reported, the value of the gold reserves can be 2.4 tons.

It should be noted that Stalker Zone’s work is being actively appropriated by the so-called “Doni News Agency”, with no link to the original material or even a “hat-tip” being provided. This is a total violation of all journalistic norms and is factually criminal. Here is a reminder about what “All Rights Reserved” means in the legal domain:

“Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited other than the following:

you may print or download to a local hard disk extracts for your personal and non-commercial use only;

you may copy the content to individual third parties for their personal use, but only if you acknowledge the website as the source of the material.

You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content. Nor may you transmit it or store it in any other website or other form of electronic retrieval system.”

Readers of Stalker Zone are urged to bear in mind the aforementioned and to exercise vigilance in regards to copy and paste websites like “Doni News Agency”, which masquerade as producers of original material while profiteering from the honest work of others.