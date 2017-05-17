Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

19:38:40

17/05/2017

Vladimir Groisman stated that in Ukraine from 12 million pensioners, 8 million as of May receive a pension of 1312 hryvnias a month, and therefore live below the poverty line.

He has reported about this on Twitter.

“The structure of the provision of pensions is unclear — from 12 million pensioners, 8 million receive 1312 hryvnias (as of May) and live below the poverty line,” wrote Groisman.

According to the infographics posted on the Twitter profile of the Prime Minister, a pension of 1312 hryvnias is about 50% of the cost of the “consumer basket”.

It is also specified that the differentiation in the sizes of pensions depending on earnings is at the moment completely lost, which doesn’t allow people to calculate their future pension.

It was reported that as of April 1st, 2017, the average pension in Ukraine earns 1828 hryvnias.