Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

22:27:58

12/03/2017



In Donbass the Ukrainian saboteurs Sergey Ivanchuk and his colleague Ivan Deyev were detained. They admitted that they are involved in a number of ordered murders that happened over the last year on the territory of the Lugansk and Donetsk Republics.

The interrogations of the saboteurs were published on the website of the Ministry of State Security of the LPR and DPR. It is Deyev, with a characteristic call sign – “Zone”, who appeared to be the most talkative. He spoke about how the Kiev authorities selected candidates for saboteurs from those who were earlier condemned. Those who had already nothing to lose were checked by the staff of the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine for loyalty, using “truth serum”, by means of a polygraph. Already from these the recruits, three were being prepared as saboteurs with the participation of American instructors on the territories of the military base in Novopetrovka and the Yavorov training ground.

It was known already for a long time that there, under the guise of participants of joint training, the military specialists of NATO were transferred. It isn’t a military secret: guests were welcomed regularly greeted on the Yavorov training ground by the president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko. He even publicly dined with participants of training drills, and also perfectly understood that he shares bread with murderers of his fellow citizens.

The prepared saboteurs were sent for verification. It consisted not of protecting the borders of the country, but the imitation of mining civil objects on the territory of Ukraine.

“Tests on professional ability were carried out personally by the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the 8th special purpose regiment of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine Major Balov Pavel Aleksandrovich. This slideshow requires JavaScript. In Ternopol he gave us the task of mining the power plant. There, every 50 meters there were video cameras, but we managed to get there, and with our helmets we marked the mines, and then imperceptibly left. After this, Balov called the head of the security service of the power plant, and said that the station is mined. We went inside, and showed the security guards where it was laid. After this task we were transferred to Lugansk,” said Deyev.

The Minister of State Security of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik noted that the future saboteurs were taught the art to kill not only by American infantrymen. Even military instructors from Lithuania had their hand in it.

He also reported that the detainees already confessed to preparing to murder the Chief of the People’s militia of the LPR Oleg Anashchenko (on their phone a video from the scene of the assassination was found), and stated the preparation of a number of acts of terrorism against Russian military personnel in the Belgorod region, and against representatives of international organizations that participate in humanitarian missions in Donbass – now it is clear why the employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross didn’t want to accompany humanitarian convoys from Russia. Pasechnik’s subordinates also think that the detainees are guilty of Mikhail Tolstykh’s murder, better known under the call sign “Givi”, who was one of the leaders of the People’s militia.

From the interrogation of Deyev it follows that the murder of Arseny Pavlov (“Motorola”) was prepared by the commander of the 8th special purpose regiment of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine Oleg Nechayev, and the same Chief Directorate of Intelligence of this division Pavel Balov. The head of the department of counterintelligence of the SBU Colonel Anatoly Sandursky also took part in the management of combat operations in Donbass.

“A large-scale multilevel war is waged against us, not only an obvious one, but also a secret one. And most surprising in it is that people who are called terrorists (and their Republic — a terrorist organization), for three years didn’t carry out any special operation, the victims of which would be militarymen, politicians, and more so civilians,” noted Pasechnik.

The Ministry of State Security of the LPR also declared that thanks to detainees they already succeeded to identify the whole network of Ukrainian saboteurs that the Kiev authorities plan to use for acts of terrorism, both in Donbass and in Russia. According to Pasechnik it is about 6 saboteur groups that received tasks not only for the murder of commanders of the militia, but also for the implementation of quite “commercial” orders. The saboteur Deyev spoke about the implementation of “commercial” orders from Ukrainian officials. He reported that by request of the Chief Military Prosecutor Anatoly Matios, Armen Bagiryan (“Buggy”), who obstructed smuggling on the territory of Donbass, was eliminated.

The appetites of their clients grew: Targets on the territory of Russia were already defined for the detainees. One of them was an employee of Russian FSB.

It should be noted that Kiev chiefs created all conditions for the saboteurs in Donbass: apartments were rented for them, and they were provided with medicines, weapons, and even condoms. During searches of one of apartments a gun, five machine guns, grenades, detonators, and many kilograms of powerful explosives of a military sample were confiscated from the detainees.

