Translated by Ollie Richardson

11:55:12

26/02/2018



In Istanbul near Beyoğlu about 100 people came to a protest action against the reunion of Crimea with Russia. As Sputnik Turkey reports, the Crimean society of Istanbul acted as the organiser of the meeting.

The main part of the protesters consisted of Crimean Tatars. The action was also supported by a group of Turkish nationalists.

Galatasaray Lisesi önündeki alanda gerçekleşen protestodan kısa bir kesit: pic.twitter.com/pffXUFT5wl — Elif Sudagezer (@elifsudagezer) February 25, 2018

The chairman of the Federation of Crimean Tatar Communities of Turkey Unver Sel in comment to Sputnik noted that this action is senseless.



“The protest action that is taking place in Istanbul demonstrates the psychology of a group of people who have lost those privileges and that influence which was in their hands earlier. It is a senseless action. This group of people exploited the question of Crimea for years. Four years ago, against the background of civil war in Ukraine, the Crimean people in a referendum in March made their decision on accession to Russia,” stressed Sel.

İstanbul Kırım Derneği’nin çağrısıyla 100 kişilik bir grup “Rusya’nın Kırım’ı işgal ettiği” savıyla İstanbul İstiklal Caddesi üzerindeki Galatasaray Lisesi önünde bir araya geldi. pic.twitter.com/YHrF7J3bDF — Elif Sudagezer (@elifsudagezer) February 25, 2018

According to him, the fact that the organisers of the protest managed to scrape together about 100 participants shows just how small this group is.