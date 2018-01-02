Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:09:38

02/01/2018



The head of the Crimea Sergey Aksenov, commenting on the latest march in Kiev in honor of a birthday of Stepan Bandera, called Nazism an integral part of the Ukrainian State ideology, and called to recognise it as criminal at the international level.

The night prior more than 1,000 supporters of the Ukrainian Nationalist Party “Svoboda” traditionally held in the center of Kiev a torchlight procession timed with the anniversary of the birth of the leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists Stepan Bandera.

“These authorities once again show to the whole world that Ukrainian Nazism is an integral part of the State ideology of Ukraine. Babi Yar, Volyn massacre, Khatyn, Odessa, Donbass are links of one chain. Crimea could also have been on this tragic list,” wrote Aksenov on his page on Facebook.

He noted that the Ukrainian authorities named more than three-dozen streets, parks, squares in many cities after Bandera. In this regard the head of Crimea considers it to be timely and completely supports the proposal of carrying out in Crimea an international conference devoted to the crimes of Ukrainian Nazism, which representatives of the republics of Donbass, Belarus, Israel, Poland, and also Ukrainian anti-fascists should be invited to.



“I consider it to be necessary to try to achieve the recognition of the ideology of Ukrainian Nazism as criminal at the international level,” stressed Aksenov.