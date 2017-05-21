Translate by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The head of the Donetsk Regional military-civil administration under the control of Kiev Pavel Zhebrivsky promised a reward for the first city of the region that will completely carry out the task of Ukrainization.

“Whoever says there something, and however it’s interpreted, we will continue the strategy on the expansion and support of the Ukrainization of Donbass,” wrote Zhebrivsky on Facebook.

According to him, 30 million UAH (65 million rubles) for the development of infrastructure will be received by the city that is the first to fully translate all information and advertising signs, including signs with street names, into the Ukrainian language.

“We work not using bans, but using incentives. But here we have an important strategic result,” explained the head of the Donetsk Regional military-civil administration.

Earlier the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova during a briefing stated that in Ukraine measures are being taken for the compulsory Ukrainization of the Russian-speaking population.

In January in the Verkhovna Rada registered the bill “About the State Language”, which provides the exclusive use of Ukrainian practically in all spheres of life.