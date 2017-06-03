Translated by Ollie Richardson

The head of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee Eduard Dolinsky condemned the decision on renaming Vatutin Avenue into Shukhevych Avenue made by Kiev City Council.

Dolinsky published the corresponding statement on his page on the social network Facebook.

“Is it possible to measure the depth of moral degradation? It is hard, but there are cases when this falls so deep that it can’t be measured. Kiev City Council’s decision on renaming Vatutin Avenue in honor of the Nazi officer Shukhevych, on whose hands is the blood of tens of thousands of Ukrainians, Jews and Poles, is such a case of the deepest moral degradation, scandalous cynicism, and human baseness,” wrote the head of the Jewish committee.

He also emphasized that June 1st, 2017, became for Ukraine a day of national shame.