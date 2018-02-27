Translated by Ollie Richardson

The command of the “ATO” published information on the Internet about the carrying out of military exercises that, according to them, were executed taking into account the requirements of the Minsk agreements, however the OSCE mission’s report directly states that there was a violation of the Agreements by Kiev.

Such information was reported on the Telegram channel by the Representation of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire.

“On February 25th the press center of the HQ of the so-called ATO published on its page on Facebook a statement about units of the UAF carrying out exercises with combat firing, including from mortars. In the statement it is specified that the exercises were staged in observance of the requirements of the Minsk Agreements”.

According to the Minsk Agreements, the carrying out of exercises with combat firing within the security zone is a violation of the decision of the Contact group from March 3rd, 2016 on the complete cessation of exercises (classes).

In the report of the OSCE SMM as of February 25th, 2018 the following is noted: