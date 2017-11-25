By Ollie Richardson

God sent bread to Ukraine, but the Kremlin Antichrist organised a famine. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko while speaking at the memorial event devoted to the 84th anniversary of the famine in the USSR, which the junta in Kiev interprets as “genocide of the Ukrainian people”, despite the fact that a similar tragedy happened in 1932-33 in other republics of the Soviet Union.

“Now it is the duty of the younger generation – to not allow the memories of Holodomor to fade, to carefully transfer it to the next generation of Ukrainians so that our grandchildren and our great-grandchildren will never forgot that in 1932 God sent to Ukraine a harvest sufficient for there to be bread, and there was bread. But a famine was already done to Ukraine by the Kremlin Antichrist, who took away food from millions of Ukrainians and gave millions of Ukrainians to die from starvation,” said Poroshenko.

Poroshenko went on to say that for Ukraine it is necessary to adopt the law on responsibility for the non-recognition of Holodomor and the Holocaust.

“Our descendants always knew that it was not just an artificial famine, but a carefully planned Holodomor [genocide by famine – ed]. Moreover, genocide on all signs defined in the UN Convention on December 19th, 1948. On all continents it is acknowledged that the non-recognition of Holodomor is just as immoral as denying the Holocaust. I think that it is time for us to adopt a law on responsibility for the non-recognition of these two unprecedentedly awful tragedies. So that those who will live after us adhere to the law of Ukraine on recognition of Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people,” he said.

According to Poroshenko, since Russia is the successor of the USSR, it must confess and recognise its own guilt for genocide.

“It would be better if we, rather than our children, will wait and see the improbable – that Russia undergo such changes, after which Russian new elite would also recognize Holodomor as genocide, or at least repent for it, because the Russian Federation has written itself down as legal heir of the Soviet Union, and therefore, whether it wants it or not, has taken on not only the assets of the Soviet Union, but also responsibility for the crimes of the Soviet regime. Unfortunately, they justify these crimes,” concluded Poroshenko.

Meanwhile, at the same time that Mr Poroshenko was selling the package of historical falsifications prepared for him by the State Department, pensioners in Krivoy Rog (Dnepropetrovsk region) were rummaging through bins in order to ingest enough calories to survive at least until sunset. They are “agents of the Kremlin”? And of course, judging by the documentation of the reforms to healthcare, it is unlikely that they will contribute to preventing starvation in Ukraine. But for Poroshenko himself everything is good – this year he was declared as the fifth richest person in Ukraine, with assets of $1 billion formally declared (an increase of 7% compared to 2016). Not to mention that his bank and defence industry scams are performing well.

“Heroes of the ATO Street. Rubbish heap. Morning. Pensioners. 21st century. Krivoy Rog. On the anniversary of Holodomor.”

Any questions?