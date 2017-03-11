Horrific Aftermath of Ukrainian Shelling on a Residential Area of Donetsk March 11, 2017 News Translated by Ollie Richardson 20:03:41 11/03/2017 novorosinform.org The war correspondent David Hudziec captured the horrific consequences of a shell of caliber 82mm landing in the inhabited area of the Kievsky district of Donetsk – 10 Akhromyeyeva Street. Today it was reported that on the night of March 11th as a result of shelling, house number 10 on Akhromyeyeva street was damaged by a direct hit of a shell. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.