Translated by Ollie Richardson

20:03:41

11/03/2017

novorosinform.org

The war correspondent David Hudziec captured the horrific consequences of a shell of caliber 82mm landing in the inhabited area of the Kievsky district of Donetsk – 10 Akhromyeyeva Street.

Today it was reported that on the night of March 11th as a result of shelling, house number 10 on Akhromyeyeva street was damaged by a direct hit of a shell.

